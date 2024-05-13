- GBP/USD edges higher on soft US Dollar, climbs above 200-DMA.
- If buyers reclaim 1.2600, look for a test of 1.2700 in the near term.
- Once the pair tumbles below 1.2500, look for a drop toward 1.2445 and 1.2299.
The Pound Sterling gains traction against the US Dollar and climbs above the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 1.2541 in early trading during the North American session. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2566, up by 0.36%.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is currently uncertain, showing a neutral bias. It is unable to decisively continue trending up and push above the May 3 high at 1.2634, the latest cycle high. Once cleared, that could exacerbate a rally toward the April 9 high at 1.2709 before challenging the psychological 1.2800 figure.
On the other hand, a bearish resumption is most likely once sellers’ step in and breach below the 200-DMA and 1.2500. If those two levels are taken out, the next support emerges at 1.2445 the May 9 low, followed by the April 22 low of 1.2299.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2563
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.2525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2484
|Daily SMA50
|1.2599
|Daily SMA100
|1.2637
|Daily SMA200
|1.2543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2541
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2503
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2594
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2709
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2505
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2582
