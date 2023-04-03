GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bumpy ride ahead on a break of structure below 1.2300

- GBP/USD has faced barricades near 1.2300 after an attempt of recovery.
- S&P500 futures are holding onto losses generated in the Asian session, portraying a cautious market mood.
- The USD Index has refreshed its weekly high above 103.00 as higher US inflation expectations were prompted by upbeat oil prices.
The GBP/USD pair has slipped sharply below the round-level support of 1.2300 in the Asian session. The Cable went through turbulent times as investors shifted their funds into the US Dollar Index (DXY) in hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike rates further dramatically.
The USD Index has refreshed its weekly high above 103.00 as higher United States inflation expectations were prompted by upbeat oil prices. Acceleration in the oil price is expected to fuel inflationary pressures as producers would offset the impact of costly oil by hiking prices of goods and services at factory gates.
S&P500 futures are holding onto losses generated in the Asian session, portraying a cautious market mood. The cable is expected to face sheer volatility ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data provide cues about forward demand for goods, which is likely to contract firmly to 44.6 vs. the prior release of 47.00. Subdued consensus for the US Manufacturing PMI could be the outcome of higher interest rates by the Fed for bringing down persistent inflation.
GBP/USD started declining after observing the presence of responsive sellers around March 31 high at 1.2424. The higher High Higher Low structure in the GBP/USD pair has broken after slipping below March 30 low around 1.2300 and the Cable is expected to attract more downside bets ahead.
The Cable has also slipped firmly below the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2327 and 1.2300 respectively, which indicates that the short-term trend has turned bearish.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum has been triggered.
Going forward, a break below March 23 low at 1.2261 will accelerate the downside in the Cable toward the round-level support at 1.2200 and March 10 high at 1.2113.
Alternatively, a move above March 29 high at 1.2362 would drive the Cable toward March 31 high at 1.2424 followed by the psychological resistance at 1.2500.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2279
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2163
|Daily SMA50
|1.2149
|Daily SMA100
|1.213
|Daily SMA200
|1.1895
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2424
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
