GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take the reins on the longer-term trajectory towards 1.38 area

- GBP/USD bulls in the driver's seat on a longterm analysis.
- The higher volume nodes are located in the 1.3820/30 area.
As per prior analysis at the start of the year, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a 1.3750 daily extension, the pair has indeed forced its way to the target.
Prior analysis, monthly & daily charts
Live market
Low volume nodes point to a continuation
The move to the upside could be part of an even deeper move into resistance forecasted in the following analysis from back in December:
GBP Price Analysis: A a break of critical 1.3514 exposes low volume nodes to 1.3820
Current 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, the price is trapped, as displayed on the above daily chart, between key support and resistance while ascending along the dynamic trend line support.
The support is fortified by the 21 moving average and MACD is bullish while above zero which leaves an upside bias.
An upside continuation can target a -0.618% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest bullish impulse on the daily chart at 1.3833 as the pair progresses towards higher volume nodes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.2060 area ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has pared its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation and sent it down to 1.2057. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.