GBP/USD maintains an upside bias for the 2021 high at 1.4237 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD stays on course for a move to the 2021 highs at 1.4238, then 1.4377. On the flip side, very near-term support is seen at 1.4165, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

Bias stays higher

“GBP/USD maintains its latest breakout above the 1.4155/69 May highs and a sharply accelerating daily MACD momentum, which keeps our bias directly higher. Beyond here can see a move to next resistance at the 1.4238 YTD high, ahead of our first core upside target of 1.4302/77 – the 2018 highs and 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend.”

“It is worth noting that above the 1.4302/77 levels, there is a real ‘air pocket’ and death of meaningful technical resistance, reinforcing our longer-term bias for an eventual move to 1.49/1.51.”

“Near-term support stays at the broken 1.4167/65 highs, which we now look to hold into the daily close to maintain this latest breakout. Next minor support is seen at 1.4077, then the more important 1.4016/06 ‘neckline’.”