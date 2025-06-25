1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We revised our view from negative to neutral yesterday (24 Jun, spot at 1.3545), indicating that the recent 'momentum buildup has faded.' We also indicated that 'the outlook appears mixed, and GBP could trade in a range of 1.3420/1.3655 for now.' Our view remains unchanged, but should GBP break and hold above 1.3655, it would increase the potential for GBP moving above 1.3700.

24-HOUR VIEW: "Following Monday’s price movements, we indicated yesterday (Tuesday), that 'there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3580 before the risk of a pullback increases.' We also indicated that 'the major resistance at 1.3655 is not expected to come into view.' We underestimated the upward momentum, as GBP rose to a high of 1.3648 before easing. Upward momentum has slowed somewhat, but instead of pulling back, GBP is likely to trade sideways at these higher levels, probably in a range of 1.3555/1.3655."

Upward momentum has slowed somewhat, but instead of pulling back, Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range of 1.3555/1.3655 against US Dollar (USD). In the longer run, outlook appears mixed; GBP could trade in a range of 1.3420/1.3655 for now, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.