Upward momentum has slowed somewhat, but instead of pulling back, Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range of 1.3555/1.3655 against US Dollar (USD). In the longer run, outlook appears mixed; GBP could trade in a range of 1.3420/1.3655 for now, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Outlook appears mixed for GBP
24-HOUR VIEW: "Following Monday’s price movements, we indicated yesterday (Tuesday), that 'there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3580 before the risk of a pullback increases.' We also indicated that 'the major resistance at 1.3655 is not expected to come into view.' We underestimated the upward momentum, as GBP rose to a high of 1.3648 before easing. Upward momentum has slowed somewhat, but instead of pulling back, GBP is likely to trade sideways at these higher levels, probably in a range of 1.3555/1.3655."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We revised our view from negative to neutral yesterday (24 Jun, spot at 1.3545), indicating that the recent 'momentum buildup has faded.' We also indicated that 'the outlook appears mixed, and GBP could trade in a range of 1.3420/1.3655 for now.' Our view remains unchanged, but should GBP break and hold above 1.3655, it would increase the potential for GBP moving above 1.3700.
EUR/USD eases to 1.1600 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is retreating to near 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. Markets trade with caution, despite the Isran-Israel ceasefire, lending fresh support to the US Dollar. Traders will take more cues from the ECB-speak and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate later in the day.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3600 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD keeps moving back and forth in a tight range above 1.3600 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair is lacking a clear directional bias amid a cautious market mood and a renewed US Dollar upside. The BoE-speak and Powell's testimony are next in focus.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains; lacks bullish conviction amid positive risk tone
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains heading into the European session on Wednesday, and for now seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to sub-$3,300 levels, or over a two-week low touched the previous day. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained his wait-and-see rate policy though he said that lower inflation and weaker labor hiring could lead to an earlier rate cut.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye key breakouts
Bitcoin price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
