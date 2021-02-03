GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3630-20 region ahead of US data

- A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.
- The downside is likely to remain limited as the focus remains on the BoE meeting on Thursday.
- Investors look forward to the US ADP report and ISM Services PMI for some trading impetus.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3620-15 region in the last hour.
Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and was pressured by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. Expectations for a massive US fiscal stimulus continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher, which, in turn, extended some support to the greenback.
The British pound was further weighed down by the UK Services PMI, which was finalized at 39.5 for January. The reading was slightly better than 38.8 estimated earlier but pointed to the sharpest contraction in the sector since May 20. This added to worries about the potential economic fallout from coronavirus-induced lockdown measures.
Despite the negative factors, the downside seems cushioned as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the Bank of England meeting on Thursday. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.3610-1.3600 region before traders start positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the ADP report on the US private-sector employment and the US ISM Services PMI will be looked upon for some impetus. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3628
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3649
|Daily SMA50
|1.353
|Daily SMA100
|1.3274
|Daily SMA200
|1.2988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.371
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3611
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.