GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3630-20 region ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.
  • The downside is likely to remain limited as the focus remains on the BoE meeting on Thursday.
  • Investors look forward to the US ADP report and ISM Services PMI for some trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3620-15 region in the last hour.

Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and was pressured by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. Expectations for a massive US fiscal stimulus continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher, which, in turn, extended some support to the greenback.

The British pound was further weighed down by the UK Services PMI, which was finalized at 39.5 for January. The reading was slightly better than 38.8 estimated earlier but pointed to the sharpest contraction in the sector since May 20. This added to worries about the potential economic fallout from coronavirus-induced lockdown measures.

Despite the negative factors, the downside seems cushioned as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the Bank of England meeting on Thursday. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.3610-1.3600 region before traders start positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the ADP report on the US private-sector employment and the US ISM Services PMI will be looked upon for some impetus. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3628
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.366
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3649
Daily SMA50 1.353
Daily SMA100 1.3274
Daily SMA200 1.2988
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.371
Previous Daily Low 1.3611
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3649
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3672
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3611
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3562
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3512
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.371
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.376
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.

EUR/USD News

DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.

Read more

GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.

Read more

XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data

US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures