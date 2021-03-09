GBP/USD eases from tops, intraday uptick falters near 1.3900 mark

- A broad-based USD weakness assisted GBP/USD to gain positive traction on Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and remained supportive.
- The lack of strong follow-through buying warrants caution before placing bullish bets.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around 30 pips from daily swing highs near the 1.3900 mark.
The pair gained some positive traction on Tuesday and finally broke out of a consolidative trading range held over the past 36-hours or so. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair further away from one-month lows touched on Friday and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness.
Expectations that the Fed will take some action to curb the rapid rise in long-term borrowing cost triggered a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table and provided a modest intraday lift to the GBP/USD pair.
That said, the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery helped limit any deeper losses for the greenback. Investors remain optimistic about the US economic outlook amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the passage of a much-awaited $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
This, in turn, might cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair and thus, warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.
Even from a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair's inability to capitalize on the move and failure near the 1.3900 mark favours bearish traders. Subsequent weakness below mid-1.3800s will add credence to the negative outlook and pave the way for an extension of the recent corrective slide.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3878
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.3818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3931
|Daily SMA50
|1.3761
|Daily SMA100
|1.3512
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3865
|Previous Daily Low
|1.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD clings to strong recovery gains above $1700 mark
Gold witnessed a short-covering bounce and recovered the overnight losses to multi-month lows. A sharp pullback in the US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the move.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.