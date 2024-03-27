The GBP/USD pair edges lower to 1.2620 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The major pair remains capped under the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Many Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers stick to their path of interest-rate cuts amid the bumpy road to inflation and expect to cut rates three times in 2024, which might weigh on the Greenback. On Thursday, the US and UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be released. Despite recent monthly inflation increases, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that pricing pressures would continue to ease and that it may be appropriate to cut interest rates later this year. The majority of US central bank officials expect to cut rates three times in 2024. These remarks push the Fed's stance more dovish and drag the US Dollar (USD) lower in recent sessions. About the data, the US Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence fell to 104.7 from a downwardly revised 104.8 in February. Meanwhile, the Durable Goods Orders for February came in better than market expectations, rising 1.4% in February from a 6.9% fall in January. The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates around 104.30 following the release of US economic data as traders await fresh clues from the US February Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) data on Friday. On the other hand, the Bank of England's (BoE) Catherine Mann, one of the BOE's most hawkish policymakers, warned that financial markets are expecting too many interest rate cuts this year and that the BoE is unlikely to move before the US Fed. "I think they're pricing in too many cuts," Mann said. Traders will take more cues from UK GDP growth numbers on Thursday, which are estimated to contract 0.3% QoQ and 0.2% YoY in the fourth quarter. In the case of stronger-than-expected GDP growth number data, the Pound Sterling (GBP) could gain traction and act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair .

