GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2760 on a softer US Dollar, focus on UK labor data

- GBP/USD recovers its intraday losses on the weaker US Dollar.
- The risk-on mood fades on escalated tension in the Middle East.
- Barclays revised its forecast on the Fed rate cut to March from June.
The GBP/USD treads water near 1.2760 during the European session on Monday, recovering intraday losses as the US Dollar (USD) loses ground on the weaker US bond yields, coupled with the softer Producer Price Index (PPI) data from United States (US). The heightened tension in the Middle East has balanced the risk-on sentiment, particularly following military attacks on Iran-led Houthi targets, conducted by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday. This geopolitical development has influenced both the USD's strength and the overall sentiment in the GBP/USD pair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trims its intraday gains due to the decline in the US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons stand lower at 4.14% and 3.94%, respectively, by the press time. The increased market speculation regarding potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in March has exerted pressure on US yields. This speculation gained momentum, particularly after Barclays revised its forecast on Friday for the first Federal Reserve rate cut, advancing it to March from June.
Moreover, the softer-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data released on Friday might have exerted downward pressure on the US Dollar. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the December Producer Price Index (PPI) figure was 1.0% year-on-year, compared to the previous reading of 0.8%. The Core PPI year-on-year arrived at 1.8%, down from 2.0% in November. On a monthly basis, both the headline and Core PPI indices remained at 0.1% decline and 0.0%, respectively.
The GBP/USD pair might have gained some ground on on improved production data from the United Kingdom (UK) released on Friday. In November, the United Kingdom's (UK) industrial sector activity rebounded, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Friday. Total Industrial Production (MoM) remained consistent in line with expectations and contrasted with the previous decline. On an annual basis, UK Manufacturing Production increased in November. However, Total Industrial Output declined by 0.1% in the same period.
Additionally, on Monday, January’s Rightmove House Price Index (MoM) improved by 1.3% against the previous decline of 1.9%. While the year-over-year eased at a 0.7% decline against December’s decline of 1.1%. Traders will likely observe the labor market data including Claimant Count Change and ILO Unemployment Rate (3M).
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2756
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2596
|Daily SMA100
|1.2451
|Daily SMA200
|1.2545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2786
|Previous Daily Low
|1.272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2786
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2674
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2847
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers below a psychological level amid a stable US Dollar
The AUD/USD attempts to recover its losses on Monday after a decline in the previous two sessions. Surprisingly, the Aussie gains ground despite a stable US Dollar amid subdued US Treasury yields. The market is anticipated to be relatively quiet regarding US economic data due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Industrial Production data
EUR/USD posts modest gains, trading near 1.0953 during the early Asian session on Monday. The softer US Dollar and risk-on environment lend some support to the major pair. Due to the lack of top-tier US economic data, risk sentiment is anticipated to remain the primary driver of the major pair price movement.
Gold: Further upside for XAU/USD appears elusive amid a US holiday
Gold price is sitting near the highest level in five days above $2,050 in Asian trading on Monday, helped by a cautiously optimistic market mood, increased US Federal Reserve bets for a March rate cut and a US holiday-led thin trading conditions.
AXS reclaiming the Christmas high of $11.15 will remain hopium unless this happens
Axie Infinity is trading with a bullish bias despite the recent crash. It comes after recording an intra-day high of $11.15 on December 25, with the bulls pushing to reclaim this level. Meanwhile, markets are anticipating a bounce after the recent slump.
Week ahead: China GDP and December CPI reports eyed amid rate cut frenzy
China reports Q4 GDP data on Wednesday; is a rebound in store? CPI numbers due in UK, Japan and Canada. Retail sales to be the main focus in the US.