GBP/USD advances toward 1.3780 amid USD pullback, hawkish BOE

- GBP/USD records fresh daily gains on Tuesday in the early European trading hours.
- Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
- Sterling enjoys increasing bets on BOE rate hike and Brexit optimism-led gains.
GBP/USD shrugs of the previous session’s dull performance and trades higher on Tuesday. The pair jumped nearly 50-pips after opening lower as the trading session began. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3771, up 0.32% for the day.
The move is primarily sponsored by the selling pressure in the greenback. A number of factors assisted the recent pullback in the buck. A weaker US data along with global rate hike expectations weigh on the prospects of the US dollar. The US Industrial Production fell 1.3% in September due to supply-chain constraints and Hurricane Ida. The US benchmark 10-year bond yields retreat toward 1.57% as investors digested Fed’s hawkish expectations.
On the other hand, the British pound gained following the hawkish comments from the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey. He was quoted as saying that the Bank of England (BOE) is set to raise interest rates as inflation risks arise. Nevertheless, BOE’s members Silvana Tenreyro and Catherine Mann retreated their view on inflation as “transitory”.
Meantime, UK’s Prime Minister Borris Johnson promised to fix a solution to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol. This, in turn, uplifted the British pound in recent trades.
As for now, traders keep their focus on the US Building Permits and Housing Starts to gauge market sentiment.
GBP/USD technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.377
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3621
|Daily SMA50
|1.3716
|Daily SMA100
|1.3815
|Daily SMA200
|1.3847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3709
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.379
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1650, recovering ground to clinch three-week highs. The pair cheers risk-on mood-led decline in the US dollar. Treasury yields pullback, as poor US industrial data tempers hawkish Fed’s expectations. Focus on ECB and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid risk-on mood, hawkish BOE
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3800, reaching the highest levels in five weeks. The greenback is losing ground amid a resurgent appetite for riskier assets. BOE's Bailey hinted at a rate hike to contain inflation. UK PM Johnson vowed to fix Brexit’s N. Ireland Protocol.
Gold rebounds towards key $1795 barrier but downside risks remain intact
Gold price extended Friday’s sell-off on Monday to test the $1760 level but managed to recover some ground to settle the day around $1765. Lack of first-tier data to leave gold at the mercy of the dynamics in yield, USD.
Litecoin on the cusp of 26% breakout
Litecoin price is on the penultimate leg of a technical formation that will catalyze a quick bull rally. LTC needs to clear one critical hurdle to kick-start a run-up to levels last seen more than a month ago. Litecoin price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since Oct 13.
Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?
Netflix stock falls nearly 1% on Friday ahead of earnings. NFLX releases earnings on Tuesday, October 19, after the close. Netflix stock has been boosted by the success of Squid Game.