GBP/JPY struggles to ignore Brexit, geopolitical fears on the way to 162.00, UK PMIs eyed

- GBP/JPY remains mildly bid during sluggish session, retreats from intraday high.
- Fresh Brexit woes join fears emanating from China, North Korea to weigh on GBP/JPY price.
- Upbeat yields, easing hawkish concerns surrounding BoJ propel prices.
GBP/JPY grinds higher around 161.60 during early Monday, struggles to extend intraday gains amid dicey markets. In addition to the sluggish sentiment, geopolitical fears emanating from China and North Korea, as well as Brexit woes, also probe the cross-currency buyers. Even so, upbeat US Treasury bond yields and easing hawkish bias about the Bank of Japan (BoJ) seem to put a floor under the Yen price.
Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida pushes for an emergency United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting amid growing fears from North Korea after the hermit kingdom fired two ballistic missiles towards Tokyo, both of which landed outside Japan's EEZ.
Elsewhere, the failure of the latest meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Wang Yi seemed to restore US-China ties. The reason could be linked to a Chinese diplomat’s comments saying that the US must change course and repair the damage done to Sino-US ties by indiscriminate use of force. On the same line, US ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Sunday that China would cross a “red line” if the country decided to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
It should be noted that the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November in the last week, before retreating to 3.82%, as hawkish concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move underpin recession woes.
On the contrary, hawkish bias from the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) new policy board seemed to have faded of late as the key diplomat from Tokyo, including Japan PM Kishida, indirectly unveiled their expectations of BoJ’s easy money policy’s extension.
Additionally, the Telegraph came out with the news suggesting a fresh Brexit blow as it said, “UK PM Rishi Sunak forced to ‘pause’ protocol deal amid backlash from senior Tories and DUP.” It should be noted that the British media previously raised expectations of the much-awaited Brexit deal in Northern Ireland. On the same line, EU Commissioner for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič said on Friday that they made good progress in Brexit talks with British Foreign Secretary James cleverly, as reported by Reuters.
Given the off in the US and Canada and a light calendar, the GBP/JPY pair may witness further hardships in trading ahead of the first readings of the UK’s February month PMIs, up for publishing on Tuesday.
Technical analysis
GBP/JPY remains bullish between the 21-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently around 160.30 and 161.85 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|161.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.1
|Daily SMA50
|160.61
|Daily SMA100
|163.6
|Daily SMA200
|163.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.63
|Previous Daily Low
|160.47
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.4
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
