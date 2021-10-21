GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers attack multi-year highs above 158.20

A break of the 156.00 psychological level, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement from the lows of 149.23 could mean a low of October 15 at 155.42 for the pair. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) trades in the overbought zone. Any downtick in the MACD would bring the 154.75 horizontal support level back into the picture.

On the daily chart , the GBP/JPY cross currency pair seems exhausted near a fresh six-year high made on Wednesday. The double top near 158.22 prompts bears to take some action. If the price breaks below the intraday low it could fall back to Monday’s low at 156.61.

The GBP/JPY cross-currency stays relatively quiet on Friday. The pair remains pressured near 158.22. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 157.18, down 0.1% for the day.

