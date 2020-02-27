GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Drops to over 2-week lows, further below 142.00 mark

- GBP/JPY remains under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight day.
- A sustained break through 100-day SMA might confirm a fresh bearish breakdown.
The GBP/JPY cross remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday and extended its recent sharp retracement slide from YTD tops.
The downfall, marking the third in the previous four, dragged the cross to over two-week lows, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the 142.00 mark.
Currently hovering around the 141.85 region, the cross might now be eyeing to test 100-day SMA support, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have again started drifting into the bearish territory and add credence to the negative outlook amid fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Below the mentioned support, currently near the 141.65 region, the cross might turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards testing YTD lows, or sub-141.00 levels.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some resistance near the 142.00 mark, above which the momentum could get extended towards the 142.75-80 supply zone.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|142.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.82
|Daily SMA50
|142.8
|Daily SMA100
|141.78
|Daily SMA200
|137.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.72
|Previous Daily Low
|142.24
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.32
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
