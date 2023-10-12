GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Downward pressure mounts as a bearish-engulfing pattern looms

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • GBP/JPY slides over 0.60%, trading around 182.42 after reaching a daily high of 186.05.
  • Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and Chikou Span indicate bearish signals for the pair.
  • Key support and resistance levels identified amidst the current market dynamics.

The GBP/JPY halted its rally and slid more than 0.60% on Thursday after hitting a daily high of 186.05, but high inflation data from the United States (US) spurred a risk-off impulse, as shown by US equities registering losses. At the time of writing, the cross-currency pair exchanges hands at 182.42.

The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased, as the GBP/JPY dropped inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the Chikou Span broke below the price action, two bearish signals. To further reinforce the downtrend, the pair must drop below the Senkou-Span B at 182.39, followed by the Kijun-Sen's confluence and the Kumo's bottom at around 181.39. A breach of the latter would expose the Tenkan-Sen at 180.92.

Conversely, if GBP/JPY reclaims the 183.00 are, that could open the door and challenge the psychological 184.00 mark.

GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart

GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 182.44
Today Daily Change -1.23
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 183.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 182.07
Daily SMA50 183.36
Daily SMA100 181.49
Daily SMA200 172.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 183.75
Previous Daily Low 182.49
Previous Weekly High 182.98
Previous Weekly Low 178.08
Previous Monthly High 185.78
Previous Monthly Low 180.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 183.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 182.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 182.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 182.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 181.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 184.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 184.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 185.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

