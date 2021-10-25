GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers defend 156.00 critical support

- GBP/JPY accumulates gains on Monday in the early Asian trading hours.
- The cross-currency pair took a breather near 156.00 following a two days sell-off.
- The momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone, throwing caution for aggressive bids.
The GBP/JPY cross-currency pair remains upbeat on the fresh trading week. The pair opened lower but managed to catch the upside momentum. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 156.47, up 0.21% for the day.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross currency pair seems exhausted near a fresh six-year high made on Wednesday. The double top near 158.22 prompts bears to take some action, which resulted in two days sell-off of more than 300-pips.
The price sustained the 156.00 psychological level and is on the way to climb back to the 157.00 horizontal resistance level. A successful daily close above 157.00 would again prompt the bulls to test the multi-year highs above 158.20.
Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) trades in the overbought zone. Any downtick in the MACD along with the break of 156.00 would bring selling opportunities in the pair. In that case,the first downside target appears at the low of October, 15 at 155.42, followed by the 155.00 horizontal support level.
Next, the market participant would aim at the 154.00 horizontal support zone.
GBP/JPY additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|156.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.72
|Daily SMA50
|152.15
|Daily SMA100
|152.59
|Daily SMA200
|151.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.66
|Previous Daily Low
|155.93
|Previous Weekly High
|158.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.93
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
