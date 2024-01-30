Share:
  • GBP/JPY rebounds from low, buoyed by changing market sentiments and central bank rate speculations.
  • Break above Tenkan-Sen (187.72) may signal uptrend, eyeing recent high at 188.91, with 188.00 as pivotal.
  • Downside risks if below 186.51; potential supports at 185.77, key 185.00 level, and 184.47 low.

The British Pound (GBP) pares earlier losses against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Tuesday, even though data eased the pressure off the Bank of England (BoE) to keep interest rates higher. Therefore, the GBP/JPY cross-pair trades at 187.34 after hitting a daily low of 186.51.

From the daily chart perspective, the GBP/JPY is trading sideways just below the Tenkan-Sen level at 187.72 dot. If buyers lift the exchange rate above the Tenkan Sen, that will open the door to challenging the January 23 high at 188.91, but firstly they would need to reclaim 188.00. On the flip side, if sellers step in and drag prices below the January 30 low of 186.51, that will open the door to challenge the Senkou Span A level at 185.77, followed by the psychological 185.00 figure, ahead of the January 12 daily low of 184.47.

GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart

GBP/JPY Technical Levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 187.35
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 187.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 185.73
Daily SMA50 184.33
Daily SMA100 183.77
Daily SMA200 181.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 188.3
Previous Daily Low 187.12
Previous Weekly High 188.92
Previous Weekly Low 187.12
Previous Monthly High 187.52
Previous Monthly Low 178.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 187.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 187.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 186.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 186.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 185.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 188.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 188.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 189.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

