GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears strike 153.00 mark, more downside on the cards

GBP/JPY remains muted following the previous session weakness on Wednesday.

Bears remain hopeful below the 153.00 mark.

Momentum oscillator moves in favor of downside momentum.

GBP/JPY price edges lower in the European trading session. The currency pair remained pressurized after testing the 155.14 level on June 24.

At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 152.83, down 0.07% for the day.

GBP/JPY daily chart

On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross has been in the continuous downside momentum since the beginning of the month. The pair made a recovery from the low of 151.32 on June 21 but lacks the strength to hold onto the gains.

A sustained break below 153.00 could intensify the selling pressure toward the monthly lows.

In doing so, GBP/JPY would test the first support at the 152.30 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades at the midline with a negative bias, which signifies the impending lower price movement. Any downtick in the MACD would ignite a fresh round of selling opportunities.

Market participants would then look out for June 18 low at 151.99 followed by the 151.40 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move above the intraday high of 153.21, it could inch toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 153.62. A daily close above the 50-day SMA encouraged GBP/JPY bulls to retest 154.00, the key psychological mark.

Next, GBP/JPY bulls attempt to capture June 25 high at 154.50.

GBP/JPY additional levels