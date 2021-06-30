GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears strike 153.00 mark, more downside on the cards

- GBP/JPY remains muted following the previous session weakness on Wednesday.
- Bears remain hopeful below the 153.00 mark.
- Momentum oscillator moves in favor of downside momentum.
GBP/JPY price edges lower in the European trading session. The currency pair remained pressurized after testing the 155.14 level on June 24.
At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 152.83, down 0.07% for the day.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross has been in the continuous downside momentum since the beginning of the month. The pair made a recovery from the low of 151.32 on June 21 but lacks the strength to hold onto the gains.
A sustained break below 153.00 could intensify the selling pressure toward the monthly lows.
In doing so, GBP/JPY would test the first support at the 152.30 horizontal support level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades at the midline with a negative bias, which signifies the impending lower price movement. Any downtick in the MACD would ignite a fresh round of selling opportunities.
Market participants would then look out for June 18 low at 151.99 followed by the 151.40 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move above the intraday high of 153.21, it could inch toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 153.62. A daily close above the 50-day SMA encouraged GBP/JPY bulls to retest 154.00, the key psychological mark.
Next, GBP/JPY bulls attempt to capture June 25 high at 154.50.
GBP/JPY additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|152.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.43
|Daily SMA50
|153.58
|Daily SMA100
|151.74
|Daily SMA200
|145.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.6
|Previous Daily Low
|152.62
|Previous Weekly High
|155.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.32
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
