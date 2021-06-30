GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears strike 153.00 mark, more downside on the cards

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/JPY remains muted following the previous session weakness on Wednesday.
  • Bears remain hopeful below the 153.00 mark.
  • Momentum oscillator moves in favor of downside momentum.

GBP/JPY price edges lower in the European trading session. The currency pair remained pressurized after testing the 155.14 level on June 24.

At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 152.83, down 0.07% for the day.

GBP/JPY daily chart

On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross has been in the continuous downside momentum since the beginning of the month. The pair made a recovery from the low of 151.32 on June 21 but lacks the strength to hold onto the gains.

A sustained break below 153.00 could intensify the selling pressure toward the monthly lows.

In doing so, GBP/JPY would test the first support at the 152.30 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades at the midline with a negative bias, which signifies the impending lower price movement. Any downtick in the MACD would ignite a fresh round of selling opportunities.

Market participants would then look out for June 18 low at 151.99 followed by the 151.40 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move above the intraday high of  153.21, it could inch toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 153.62. A daily close above the 50-day SMA  encouraged  GBP/JPY bulls to retest 154.00, the key psychological mark.

Next, GBP/JPY bulls attempt to capture June 25 high at 154.50.

GBP/JPY additional levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 152.79
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 152.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 154.43
Daily SMA50 153.58
Daily SMA100 151.74
Daily SMA200 145.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 153.6
Previous Daily Low 152.62
Previous Weekly High 155.16
Previous Weekly Low 151.32
Previous Monthly High 156.08
Previous Monthly Low 150.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 152.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 153.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 152.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 152.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 151.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 153.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 154.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 154.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles near 1.1900 amid steady USD, Eurozone data eyed

EUR/USD struggles near 1.1900 amid steady USD, Eurozone data eyed

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto the gains as it keeps dwindling near 1.1900. The euro gains some ground on upbeat economic data, German data eyed. Delta covid strain concerns underpin the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism

GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism

GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs

XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs

Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.

Gold News

Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend

Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend

Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis. 

Read more

ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator

ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator

ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures