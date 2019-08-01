GBP/JPY hammered down to 131.00 neighborhood, lowest since Nov. 2016

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit continue to dent sentiment surrounding the British Pound.
  • The BoE's Super Thursday turns out to be a non-event and does little to provide any respite. 
  • Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and further collaborated to the bearish pressure.

The selling pressure around the British Pound picked up the pace in the last hour, with the GBP/JPY cross tumbling to the 131.00 neighbourhood - its lowest level since Nov. 2016

The cross extended the overnight rejection slide from the 133.00 handle and remained under some heavy selling pressure on Thursday - marking its fourth day of steep declines in the previous four. 

The British Pound remained depressed on the back of persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit and Thursday's BoE monetary policy update also turned out to be a rather non-event from the GBP trader.

This coupled with reviving safe-haven demand provided an additional boost to the Japanese Yen, coupled with some technical selling below 132.00 further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure. 

The pair has now dropped below the early-January swing lows support near mid-131.00s and hence, a subsequent drop towards challenging the key 130.00 psychological mark now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.27
Today Daily Change -0.98
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 132.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 134.73
Daily SMA50 136.22
Daily SMA100 140.45
Daily SMA200 141.96
Levels
Previous Daily High 133
Previous Daily Low 131.84
Previous Weekly High 135.68
Previous Weekly Low 134.24
Previous Monthly High 137.8
Previous Monthly Low 131.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 134.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

