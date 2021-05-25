GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Struggle with 21-DMA continues as bulls fight for control

- GBP/CAD remains stuck in a tight range around 21-DMA.
- Daily RSI stays bearish, pointing to limited upside.
- The cross awaits fresh impetus to extend the rebound.
GBP/CAD is attempting a bounce above 1.7050 on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak amid persistent strength seen in GBP/USD.
Markets shrug-off renewed Brexit concerns surrounding the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol, as broad US dollar weakness continues to underpin the cable. Meanwhile, subdued price action in USD/CAD fails to have any impact on the cross.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot is looking to find acceptance above the 21-daily moving average (DMA), now at 1.7078.
Sellers continued to lurk above the latter over the past week, limiting the advances in the cross.
Therefore, daily closing above the 21-SMA would open doors towards a test of the 1.7100 round number. The next stop for the bulls is seen at the previous week high at 1.7155.
GBP/CAD daily chart
However, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) still trending below the midline, it remains to be seen if the recovery momentum sustains.
A failure to hold above the 21-SMA hurdle could revive the bearish bets, knocking off the price back towards the 1.7030 support area.
A breach of the last would expose the 1.7000 psychological threshold.
GBP/CAD additional levels to watch
GBP/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.7078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.7053
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.7078
|Daily SMA50
|1.7232
|Daily SMA100
|1.7363
|Daily SMA200
|1.7288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.7103
|Previous Daily Low
|1.703
|Previous Weekly High
|1.7155
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.7029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.7595
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.6952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.7058
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.7075
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.7021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.6989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.7094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.7135
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.7167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
