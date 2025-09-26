FX option expiries for Sept 26 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.2b
- 1.1550 1.5b
- 1.1650 1.2b
- 1.1685 1.3b
- 1.1700 2b
- 1.1750 3b
- 1.1850 2.8b
- 1.1900 1.3b
- 1.2000 930m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3360 760m
- 1.3370 541m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 149.00 842m
- 150.00 965m
- 152.00 1.6b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6650 502m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3800 699m
- 1.3850 1.1b
- 1.3875 1.3b
