Forex Today: US inflation data stand out in busy calendar day

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 10:

The US Dollar (USD) holds steady as markets eagerly await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March. Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of the March policy meeting. Additionally, the Bank of Canada (BoC) will announce monetary policy decisions before Governor Tiff Macklem speaks on the policy outlook and responds to questions from the press.

Major currency pairs spent the day fluctuating in familiar ranges on Tuesday as investors remained reluctant to take large positions before the US inflation data. On a yearly basis, the CPI is forecast to rise 3.4% in March, while the Core CPI is expected to increase 3.7%. Financial markets stay subdued early Wednesday, with the USD Index moving sideways slightly above 104.00. In the meantime, US stock index futures trade marginally higher following Wednesday's choppy action and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 4.4% after losing more than 1% in the previous day.

US CPI Forecast: March data to signal bumpy progress in inflation retreat.

The BoC is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5% after April meeting. USD/CAD struggled to find direction on Tuesday and closed the day virtually unchanged slightly below 1.3600. The pair edges lower toward 1.3550 in the early European session.

After rising toward 1.0900, EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0850 area late Tuesday. The pair stays relatively quiet near this level midweek.

GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after rising above 1.2700 on Tuesday but ended up posting small gains for the day. The pair holds its ground in the European morning and trades comfortably above 1.2650.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.41% -0.28% -0.80% 0.07% -1.09% 0.06% EUR 0.17% -0.24% -0.11% -0.62% 0.24% -0.90% 0.23% GBP 0.41% 0.24% 0.13% -0.38% 0.48% -0.66% 0.48% CAD 0.29% 0.11% -0.12% -0.50% 0.35% -0.78% 0.35% AUD 0.80% 0.62% 0.39% 0.50% 0.86% -0.27% 0.85% JPY -0.07% -0.25% -0.47% -0.35% -0.87% -1.13% 0.01% NZD 1.06% 0.88% 0.65% 0.78% 0.27% 1.13% 1.11% CHF -0.07% -0.25% -0.48% -0.35% -0.87% 0.00% -1.16%

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced that it maintained the interest rate at 5.5% as widely anticipated. "A restrictive monetary policy stance remains necessary to further reduce capacity pressures and inflation," the RBNZ noted in its policy statement. After closing in the green on Tuesday, NZD/USD continued to push higher in the Asian session and reached its strongest level since March 21 above 0.6070.

RBNZ holds interest rate at 5.50%, as expected.

USD/JPY continues to move up and down in a very tight range slightly below 152.00 on Wednesday. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier in the day that he expects accommodative financial conditions to be maintained for the time being, given the current perspective for economic activity and prices.

Gold set yet another new all-time high above $2,360 on Tuesday. XAU/USD stays relatively calm early Wednesday and fluctuates in a narrow band above $2,350.

(This story was corrected at 08:05 GMT to say that GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains, not losses.)