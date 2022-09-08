What you need to take care of on Friday, September 9:
The greenback finished the day mixed across the FX board after a volatile day. The EUR/USD pair is little changed, just below parity after the European Central Bank hiked rates by 75 bps as expected.
The ECB upwardly revised the inflation projections to an average of 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024. Policymakers also expect the economy to keep growing regardless of signs of recession, with the annual GDP seen up by 3.1% in 2022, 0.9% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024.
The speech from President Christine Lagarde shed some light on future actions. She said it would take more than two meetings but less than five to get to the end of rate hikes, which is taking them to neutral levels. At the same time, she cooled down expectations of another 75 bps hike by saying it is not a norm but added that they could go for higher increases if needed.
US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell delivered remarks on local inflation and monetary policy. Among other things, Powell said that the pandemic is the main reason behind the current situation, and repeated policymakers are strongly committed to bringing inflation down, as the longer it remains above target, the greater would be the risk.
As several other worldwide central bank leaders, Powell and Lagarde put taming inflation before stimulating growth. Lagarde diminished risks of recession but market players are well aware the energy crisis is yet to take its toll on the Union.
In the UK, the new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a cap on household energy bills starting October 1. The government also announced it will put in place an equivalent cap for businesses' energy costs. The GBP/USD pair eased with the news, ending the day at around 1.1500.
The Canadian dollar surged against the greenback, with the pair trading at around 1.3090 as BOC officials reiterated more rate hikes are in the docket as inflation remains stubbornly high. AUD/USD trades little changed at around 0.6750.
The USD/CHF pair plunged, now trading at around 0.9700, while USD/JPY steadies at around 144.00.
Gold ended the day with losses at around $1,708 a troy ounce, while crude oil prices posted modest gains, with WTI ending the day at $83.25 a barrel.
US Treasury yields finished the day with modest gains. The 10-year note currently yields 3.29% not enough to trigger demand for the greenback but getting close to it.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Shakeouts, Fakeouts, Hopes & Dreams pt.3
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 as DXY starts to erase its losses
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined to the 1.0050 area heading into the American session. Following the earlier decline, the US Dollar Index started to erase its losses, making it difficult for EUR/USD to push higher ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.1550 on BoE announcement
GBP/USD reversed its direction following the earlier rally and declined toward 1.1550. The Bank of England announced on Friday that is has postponed next week's rate decision by a week, forcing investors to adopt a cautious stance.
Gold rises to more than one-week high amid heavy USD selling
Gold attracts fresh buying on the last day of the week and climbs to a nearly two-week high during the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just below the $1,730 level and is looking to build on its recent bounce from the lowest level since July 21 touched last week.
Cardano buy opportunity before the Vasil hard fork kicks in
Vasil hard fork is scheduled for September 22. Analysts evaluated Cardano’s potential to climb above all-time highs of $3.01 ahead of the massive event.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: Dollar soars, so earnings head for floor
Equities moved higher on Wednesday in apparent aloofness at what was happening in the rest of the market. Oil prices fell sharply, and the dollar gained again.