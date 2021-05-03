Forex Today: May kicks off with a mixed dollar, Ethereum breaks $3,000, Manufacturing PMIS eyed

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 3:
The US dollar has kicked off May with minor gains against major but retreats against commodity currencies. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed as the first Nonfarm Payrolls hint and EZ figures are also of interest, despite holidays in Europe. Ethereum is trading above $3,000 for the first time.
Last week's robust Gross Domestic Product, Personal Income, and Personal Spending figures from the US keep the greenback bid against the euro, pound, yen and also the Canadian dollar, as WTI Oil falls to around $63. Demand for the dollar comes despite a slide in Treasury yields, with returns on 10-year bonds falling to 1.63%.
Robert Kaplan, President of the Dallas branch of the Federal Reserve, said that the bank should begin talking about tapering soon, a more hawkish view than Chair Jerome Powell's flat-out rejection of such a move. Concerns of bubbles have been floating, yet S&P 500 futures remain close to record highs.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes for April are set to confirm upbeat prospects for the eurozone economies as the vaccination campaign picks up.
A bank holiday in the UK does not prevent political speculation from weighing on sterling. UK PM Boris Johnson is under pressure for asking Conservative Party donors to fund a redecoration of his Downing 10 residence.
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April is set to exceed April's high 64.7 scores, showing strong activity in the industrial sector. The publication serves as a hint toward Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI April Preview: Let the good times roll
Ethereum, the second cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, surged above the $3,000 mark early on Monday after gaining over the weekend. Reuters reported that the European Investment Bank could launch a sale of bods on the Ether blockchain. Reports that Andreessen Horowitz, a renowned venture capital firm is considering a $1 billion crypto fund have added to the broader digital asset space.
Ethereum price explodes to new all-time high of $3,000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Ethereum price explodes to new all-time high of $3,000
Ethereum price has hit a new record level despite facing multiple market crashes over the last couple of weeks. This record level comes after ETH crashed twice in the past month. A continuation of this rally could propel the smart contract token to $4,295.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?