Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 3:
Following Wednesday's highly volatile market action during the Fed event, the dollar looks to stabilize early Thursday with the US Dollar Index moving sideways in a tight range above 112.00. US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day after having suffered heavy losses mid-week and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4%. The Bank of England (BoE) will unveil the monetary policy decisions and Governor Andrew Bailey will comment on the outlook in a press conference from 1230 GMT. The US economic docket will feature September Goods Trade Balance data, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims figures and the ISM's Services PMI later in the day.
Bank of England Preview: Why Super-Thursday is set to sink sterling, even in case of a big hike.
As expected, the Fed decided to raise its policy rate by 75 basis points to the range of 3.75-4% following its November policy meeting. In the policy statement, the Fed noted that policymakers will take cumulative tightening, policy lags and economic and financial developments into account in determining the pace of rate hikes. This comment triggered a strong dollar selloff but FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks during the press conference allowed the currency to regather its strength.
Powell reiterated that it was very premature to even be thinking about pausing rate hikes and said that he was expecting December's dot plot to show a higher terminal rate than September's projection. The chairman explained that slower rate hikes could come as soon as December or February but reassured markets that they will continue to tighten the policy to not allow inflation to get entrenched.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity.
EUR/USD reversed its direction after having advanced toward parity in the late American session on Wednesday and ended up posting its lowest daily close in two weeks. The pair was last seen trading in a narrow channel at around 0.9800.
The BoE is forecast to hike its policy rate by 75 bps to 3%. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to postpone the fiscal policy announcement, however, puts the bank in a tough spot. Bailey will surely be asked about how Sunak's budget could impact the policy moving forward and his comments could impact the British pound's performance against its rivals in a significant way. GBP/USD lost more than 150 pips on Wednesday and was trading in negative territory at around mid-1.1300s at the time of press.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer.
USD/JPY staged a rebound during Powell's presser late Wednesday and ended up closing the day flat near 148.00 The pair stays relatively quiet early Thursday as it awaits the next catalyst.
Pressured by the decisive rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields during Powell's press conference, gold registered large losses on Wednesday. XAU/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since October 20 at around $1,630.
Bitcoin lost more than 1% on Wednesday but managed to stay afloat above $20,000. Ethereum came within a touching distance of $1,500 but found support near that level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides towards 1.1300 ahead of BoE rate hike decision
GBP/USD is resuming its decline towards 1.1300, as the US dollar rally regains traction amid a cautious mood and firmer Treasury yields. The Fed-BoE policy contrast weighs on the pair ahead of the BoE rate hike announcements.
EUR/USD drops below 0.9800, Lagarde, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD is dropping back towards 0.9750 amid a risk-averse European session. The pair is resuming its hawkish Fed-induced downtrend, as the US dollar finds fresh demand. ECB's Lagarde, US ISM PMI awaited.
Gold bears gear up for a test of $1,617 ahead of US NFP
Gold price is resuming its Fed-induced downside, as US dollar bulls regain traction. Markets remain risk averse amid aggressive Fed rate hike bets, ahead of US NFP. XAU/USD path of least resistance appears down, with eyes on Oct lows at $1,617.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer Premium
The BoE is widely known for its brutal honesty and conservative approach, which raises a big question of whether a 75 bps rate really is on the table this ‘Super Thursday’.