Fed's Powell: Recovery is far from complete – WSJ

In an article published in The Wall Street Journal, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, reiterated that the economic recovery in the US is far from complete, as reported by Reuters.

"At the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy with the support that it needs for as long as it takes," Powell said. "I truly believe that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and better, as we have done so often before."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.3% on a daily basis at 92.14.