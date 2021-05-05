Fed's Mester: Financial stability risks and vulnerabilities are moderate

The US Federal Reserve's monetary policy will need to be very accommodative for some time to support the broadening of the economic recovery, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Fed's forward guidance is entirely consistent with revised monetary policy strategy."
"In the absence of inflationary pressures or risks to financial stability, the Fed will not react to strong labor market indicators."
"While it may take some time for supply disruptions to abate, the forces that have weighed on inflation are still present."
"Wouldn’t consider the increase in inflation expected this year to be the type of sustainable increase needed to meet the forward guidance on the Fed's policy rate."
"The Fed is expected to be deliberately patient barring clear evidence that inflation pressures will push inflation to exceed central bank's desired path."
"Need to see more labor market improvement before considering the conditions of our forward guidance on asset purchases as being met."
"Not clear that every labor market indicator should be expected to make it back to the levels seen in February 2020."
"Fed policymakers will need to use judgment rather than a mathematical formula to assess the health of labor market and its progress."
"Attuned to risks and vulnerabilities in the financial system associated with highly accommodative policy."
"Valuations in equity and residential real estate markets are elevated, reflecting investors’ high appetite for risk, low interest rates and positive prospects for the economy."
"Financial stability risks and vulnerabilities are moderate."
"Addressing fragilities in the treasury market and non-bank financial sector should be a top priority."
"Coronavirus pandemic has shown that things can evolve in a materially different way than expected."
Market reaction
These remarks don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.05% on the day at 91.33.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.20 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs and ISM Services PMI missed with 62.7 points. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key levels below $1,800
XAU/USD turned south after failing to break above $1,800 earlier in the week. 20-day SMA continues to act as support, limits gold downside. Gold could have a tough time gathering bullish momentum unless it reclaims $1,800.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already
One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall.