Fed’s Kugler: Central bank should hold policy rate in place for some time

Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler said late Thursday that US inflation still has "some way to go" to reach the central bank's 2% target and that its path toward that goal continues to be bumpy, per Reuters.

I see this as appropriate, given that the downward risks to employment have diminished but upside risks to inflation remain.



The potential net effect of new economic policies remains highly uncertain and will depend on the breadth, duration, reactions to, and, importantly, specifics of the measures adopted.



Going forward, in considering the appropriate federal funds rate, we will watch these developments closely and continue to carefully assess the incoming data and evolving outlook.

We pay attention to layoffs in all sectors, it's part of the Fed's mandate.

There is currently a lot of uncertainty about the potential effect of Trump's tariffs.

Looking at potential scenarios on tariff impacts.

Tariffs could put up price pressures, but the extent is much less known.

It is unknown how much tariffs will be passed through to consumers at higher prices.

To assess tariff effects, "we have to wait”.