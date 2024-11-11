Fed's Kashkari: Economy strong, but inflation not vanquished

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the US economy has remained remarkably strong as the Fed progressed in beating back inflation, but the US central bank was still “not all the way home,” per Bloomberg.
Key quotes
The economy has remained remarkably strong, not all the way home on inflation.
The Fed wants to have confidence inflation will go all the way back to 2%; need to see more evidence before deciding on another cut.
If businesses lose employees due to deportations, it could disrupt them.
It will be between the business community and Congress on how to adjust to deportations; there is still uncertainty about what the policy will be.
The Fed will have to wait and see what is decided on immigration.
At some point, federal debt and deficits will have to be addressed.
A one-time tariff would increase the prices of goods but would not create persistent inflation unless other countries respond.
Businesses and labor are expressing cautious optimism about the economy.
Not concerned about political influence on the Fed; officials are focused on mandated goals.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.04% higher on the day at 104.98, as of writing.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped at 0.6600 on China concerns
AUD/USD pares back gains in Asian trading on Monday, keeping the green below 0.6600. Soft Chinese inflation data and potential Trump tariffs on China sag investors' confidence and check the pair's upside amid light trading on a US holiday.
USD/JPY regains 153.00 and beyond on BoJ rate hike uncertainty
USD/JPY is rallying hard on the 153.00 level early Monday, as the Japanese Yen is sold off into the BoJ summary, which showed that policymakers were divided on rate hike timing. Japan's PM Ishiba faces a leadership vote, which adds another layer of uncertainty and weighs on the JPY.
Gold drifts lower below $2,700 on firmer US Dollar
Gold price trades in negative territory near $2,680 during the early Asian session on Monday. The downtick of the precious metal is pressured by a stronger US Dollar due to Donald Trump's victory.
Week ahead: US CPI to shift market focus back to data after Trump shock
After Trump comeback, normality to return to markets with US CPI. GDP data from UK and Japan to also be important. But volatility to likely persist as markets assess impact of Trump.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets. On the monetary front a number of policymakers from various central banks are scheduled to speak at some point or the other.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.