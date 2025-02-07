Fed's Goolsbee: Will take longer than 2025 to get to neutral policy rate

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee hit markets on an already-volatile Friday with more bad news, noting that inconsistent policy approaches from the US government cause a high level of economic uncertainty that make it difficult for the Fed to draw a bead on where the economy, and inflation specifically, are likely heading.

This was a solid jobs report.

Tariffs add a little uncertainty.

The potential of escalating trade wars throwing a wrench into supply chains is very real.

I am hopeful, after what we saw recently, that tariffs end up not being a big impediment to trade.

I'm comfortable with path of the economy.

Consumer survey showing jump in near-term inflation expectations is less influential to me.

Wage growth is about consistent with 2% inflation.

Longer-run market-based inflation expectations show the market believes the Fed will get inflation to 2%.

One-time tariff is a transitory shock.

Retaliation would complicate impact of tariffs.

I see the neutral rate a fair bit lower than where we are today.

The Fed are on hold now, but over next 12-18 months, the settling policy rate will be a fair bit below where it is now.

The speed at which rates come down will be slower with more fogginess.

We need to get to settling rate on a judicious timetable.

What's happening in longer-run rates is not our target; that's more the purview of the Treasury.

I think it will take longer than end-2025 to get to neutral policy rate.

I think we are on path to 2% inflation.

I don't think the Fed would play a role in any sovereign wealth fund.