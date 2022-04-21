The initial reaction in the US dollar has been modest weakness, with the DXY pulling back under 100.50 in recent trade from earlier session highs in the 100.60 area.

"50 bps rate hikes are on the table", Powell said, who emphasised the Fed's commitment to achieving its 2.0% inflation target. Powell also noted that many at the Fed thought 50 bps rate hikes would be appropriate going forward, echoing the remarks of many of his FOMC colleagues in recent days. Powell also reiterated his usual observations that the US economy is very strong and that the labour market is very tight.

Speaking at an IMF panel alongside ECB President Christine Lagarde and other central bank leaders, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was questioned on the appropriateness of the money market's pricing of three 50 bps rate hikes over the next three Fed meetings. Whilst Powell was careful to clarify that he will not endorse any specific market pricing, he said that he did think that markets were priced appropriately given that, with inflation elevated, it makes sense for the Fed to move faster in tightening policy compared to previous hiking cycles.

