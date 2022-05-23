“China's economic growth track has decelerated too fast, and the country should restore the normal life and production as soon as possible to stabilize employment,” the Economic Weekly reported, citing Yu Yongding, a former advisor to the PBOC.
Key quotes
“China should boost consumption and investment through expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, while repairing the supply chain.”
“Getting back to normal orders is the top priority, and higher prices can be tolerated as long as inflation is within a reasonable range.”
