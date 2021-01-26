EU's von der Leyen: COVID-19 vaccine producers must honour their obligations

While speaking at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that COVID-19 vaccine producers must honour their obligations, as reported by Reuters.

"The European Union will set up a vaccine export mechanism because it means business on procurement," von der Leyen added.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2134. Meanwhile, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.03% at 3,589.