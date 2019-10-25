EU's Barnier: No decision yet on Brexit extension

The European Union's (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, crossed the wires in the last minutes saying they had a "good discussion" at today's meeting of the EU ambassadors but added that they haven't yet reached a decision on Brexit extension, per Reuters.

The British Pound came under modest pressure on these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2840, down 0.1% on a daily basis. In the meantime, the EUR/GBP pair was adding 0.25% at 0.8670.