- EURUSD keeps the bid tone above the 0.9800 mark on Friday.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls surprised to the upside in October.
- The Unemployment Rate climbed to 3.7% (from 3.5%).
EURUSD extends the daily upside to the 0.9810/15 band, or daily highs, in the wake of another solid report from US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
EURUSD looks supported near 0.9750
EURUSD briefly revisited the mid-0.9700s soon after Nonfarm Payrolls showed the US economy added 261K jobs during October, surpassing initial estimates for a gain of 200K jobs. The September reading was revised up to 315K (from 263K).
Further data saw the Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 3.7% (from 3.5%) and the key Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy for inflation via wages – rose 0.4% MoM and 4.7% from a year earlier. Additionally, the Participation Rate receded a tad to 62.2% (from 62.3%).
Despite the strong Payrolls keep supporting the case for the continuation of the tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve, the greenback remains on the defensive, while US yields extend their march north.
What to look for around EUR
EURUSD manages to regain some poise – and the 0.9800 mark - despite the stronger-than-expected Payrolls for the month of October.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The recent decision by the Fed to hike rates and the likelihood of a tighter-for-longer stance now emerges as the main headwind for a sustainable recovery in the pair (if it was any at all).
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the fragile sentiment around the euro in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU/Germany Final Services PMI, ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EURUSD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.50% at 0.9794 and faces the next resistance at 0.9975 (weekly high November 2) seconded by 1.0093 (monthly high October 27) and finally 1.0197 (monthly high September 12). On the other hand, a breach of 0.9704 (weekly low October 21) would target 0.9631 (monthly low October 13) en route to 0.9535 (2022 low September 28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends recovery toward 0.9900
EURUSD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 0.9850 during the American trading hours on Friday. Despite the upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls report, the US Dollar stays under strong selling pressure in the risk-positive market environment, fueling the pair's rally.
GBPUSD closes in on 1.1300 on US Dollar selloff
GBPUSD preserves its bullish momentum and advances toward 1.1300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand despite the upbeat October jobs report as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold climbs above $1,660 as US yields retreat
Gold has extended its daily rally and surpassed $1,660 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains after the US October labour market data, fueling XAUUSD's daily advance.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines. FUBO stock has risen 4.7% to $3.55.