Eurozone Preliminary GDP arrives at 0.2% QoQ in Q3, beats estimates

The Eurozone economy maintained its pace of expansion at 0.2% on quarter in the three months to September of 2019, beating 0.1% expected, the first estimate showed on Thursday.

On an annualized basis, the bloc’s economic growth came in at 1.1% from 1.2% seen in the previous readout while meeting +1.1% expectations.

About Eurozone Preliminary GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).