Eurozone final CPI meets estimates with 0.9% MoM in March, EUR/USD unfazed

Eurozone inflation arrives at 1.3% YoY in March.

Monthly CPI in the bloc rises by 0.9% in March.

EUR/USD defends minor bids, unfazed around 1.1975 on the data release.

According to Eurostat’s final reading of the Eurozone CPI report for March, the consumer prices came in at 1.3% on a yearly basis, meeting the flash estimate of 1.3% and 1.3% expectations. While the core figures steadied at 1.4%, also matching the 0.9% consensus forecasts.

On a monthly basis, the bloc’s CPI figure for March arrived at 0.9% versus 0.9% expectations and 0.9% previous while the core CPI numbers arrived at 1.0% versus 1.0% expected and 1.0% last.

more to come ...