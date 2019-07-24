Analysts at TD Securities note that this morning's flash PMIs for July were pretty disappointing overall for Eurozone, especially for the manufacturing sector.

Key Quotes

“The French manufacturing PMI fell from 51.9 to 50.0, and the German figure from 45.0 to 43.1. This leaves the overall EZ manufacturing index at its lowest level since 2012, and will have markets looking at higher odds of ECB action as soon as tomorrow.”