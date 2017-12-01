European stocks on the back foot ahead of ECB minutes

The European equity markets open lower on Thursday and now extends the weakness as we head into mid-European session, as investors take the negative lead from negative close on the Asian stocks.

A renewed spell of risk-aversion has hit markets after Trump’s press conference left markets in a dizzy, forcing them to re-assess the implications of a Trump presidency. Trump failed to touch upon his campaign promises, from fiscal spending plans to trade policies.

However, the downside appears cushioned amid a rally seen across the commodities’ space, which could eventually lift the sentiment around the metal and mining stocks. While focus now remains on corporate earnings results and ECB latest monetary policy meeting accounts due later this session.

Meanwhile Germany's DAX 30 index trades -0.58% lower at 11,580 levels, while the UK’s FTSE 100 index drops -0.26% to 7,270. Among other indices, the French CAC 40 index skids -0.40% to 4,870 levels. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 index declines -0.30% to trade just below 33k mark.