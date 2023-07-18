- Euro records a new YTD high near 1.1280 against the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe open Tuesday’s session in a mixed note.
- EUR/USD extends the rally to the vicinity of 1.1280 on Tuesday.
- US Retail Sales take centre stage across the pond later in the session.
The Euro (EUR) continues to gain ground against the U.S. dollar (USD), pushing EUR/USD to its highest level since February 2022 near 1.1280 on Tuesday. The greenback is weakening further against the euro as US yields retreat across the yield curve. German 10-year bund yields are also pulling back.
The possibility that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle continues to weigh on the dollar. This view has gained momentum recently with signs of cooling U.S. consumer prices and downward trending producer prices.
Currently, the market has largely priced in the expected 25 basis point rate hikes from both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve. However, there is still debate about their future policy moves as central banks work to normalize amid concerns of an economic slowdown in both Europe and the U.S.
Around the ECB, board member Klaas Knot suggested core inflation has plateaued while he did not rule out hikes beyond July.
With no major euro area data due, all attention will likely be on the U.S. retail sales report, industrial production, business inventories, NAHB housing index, and TIC flows.
Daily digest market movers: Euro poised to further advances
- The EUR picks up extra impulse against the USD on Tuesday.
- The ECB Knot leaves the door open to extra rate raises beyond July.
- The USD Index revisits the area of 2023 lows near 99.50.
- Investors remain sceptical over further tightening in the next month.
- US, German yields extend the corrective decline.
Technical Analysis: Euro now looks at 1.1300
The ongoing price action in EUR/USD hints at the idea that further gains might be in store in the short-term horizon.
The pair printed a new 2023 high at 1.1275 on July 18. Once this level is cleared, there are no resistance levels of significance until the 2022 peak of 1.1495 recorded on February 10.
On the downside, the 1.1000 region emerges as a psychological support seconded by provisional support at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 1.0890 and 1.0865, respectively, ahead of the July low of 1.0833 (July 6). The breakdown of this region should meet the next contention area at the key 200-day SMA at 1.0666 prior to the May low of 1.0635 (May 31). South from here emerges the March low of 1.0516 (March 15) before the 2023 low of 1.0481 (January 6).
Furthermore, the constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the key 200-day SMA.
Of note, however, is that the current pair’s overbought condition (as per the daily RSI above 75) carries the potential to spark a technical correction in the short-term horizon.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1250 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is paring back gains below 1.1250 in the European session, having hit yearly highs at 1.1276. The pair is reversing gains following comments from ECB policymaker Klaas Knot. A broadly subdued US Dollar caps the EUR/USD pullback ahead of the US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains below 1.3100, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding gains below 1.3100, lacking follow-through bias in the European morning. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an appreciative move in the major. Any meaningful corrective slide might be seen as a buying opportunity ahead of key US data.
Gold looks to $1,968 and US Retail Sales for fresh Fed cues
Gold price is back on the bids above $1,950, snapping a two-day pullback from monthly highs. The United States Dollar (USD) is losing its recent recovery momentum, following the US Treasury bond yields, as all eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for a clear directional impetus.
Bitcoin to breakout as volatility sinks
BTC continues to move sideways with no signs of directional bias, leaving traders guessing. The pioneer crypto's rangebound movement suggests that volatility has dropped, which has held a majority of altcoin ecosystem hostage, including ETH and XRP prices.
US Retail Sales: Consumption pick-up expected to continue in June
Retail Sales data in the US will be published by the Census Bureau today. The June headline Retail Sales figure is expected to see another increase after unexpectedly rising in May.