- Euro flirts with three-day highs against the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe trade with decent gains on Monday.
- EUR/USD appears so far supported near 1.0840.
- The USD Index (DXY) comes under pressure in the low-103.00s.
- Producer Prices in Germany surprised to the downside in July.
- Short-term Bills auctions will be the sole event across the pond on Monday.
On Monday, the Euro (EUR) experienced a partial recovery from its recent decline against the US Dollar (USD), resulting in EUR/USD surpassing the significant barrier at 1.0900 and reaching a two-day high.
Simultaneously, the US Dollar saw a corrective pullback after reaching new highs in August, close to 103.70 on Friday. Despite an initial increase in US yields during European trading hours, the weakness in the Greenback caused the USD Index (DXY) to retreat to the 103.20 region.
In terms of monetary policy, there has been renewed discussion surrounding the Federal Reserve's commitment to maintaining a tighter policy stance for an extended period. This discussion arises from the resilience demonstrated by the US economy, despite some easing in the labor market and lower inflation readings in recent months.
Internally, within the European Central Bank (ECB), disagreements among its Council members regarding the continuation of tightening measures after the summer period have contributed to renewed weakness in the Euro.
Looking ahead, market participants are expected to proceed cautiously in anticipation of the Jackson Hole Symposium and Chairman Jerome Powell's upcoming speech in the latter half of the week.
In other news, according to the latest report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net long positions in the Euro (EUR) reached a two-week high in the week ending August 15.
Data-wise, Producer Prices in Germany contracted at a monthly 1.1% in July and 6.0% over the last twelve months. The period under scrutiny saw EUR/USD come under heavy pressure amidst the multi-week rally in the Greenback helped by stronger-than-expected results in the US docket.
Daily digest market movers: Euro faces an initial hurdle near 1.0950
- The EUR advances further north of 1.0900 against the USD.
- The PBoC reduced by 10 basis points the 1-Year Loan Prime Rate to 3.45%.
- Investors will closely follow the developments from the Jackson Hole event.
- US 10-year and 30-year yields resume the uptrend to multi-year highs.
- Fed’s tighter-for-longer narrative remains well in place.
- The Fed is likely to maintain rates at current levels until Q1 2024.
Technical Analysis: Euro appears supported near 1.0840
EUR/USD manages to stage a decent rebound, with the immediate target at the 1.0900 barrier at the beginning of a new trading week. Despite the current bounce, the pair is still seen under pressure.
In case of further losses, EUR/USD could retest the August 18 low of 1.0844 ahead of the July 6 low of 1.0833. The breakdown of the latter exposes the significant 200-day SMA at 1.0792 ahead of the May 31 low of 1.0635. Deeper down, there are additional support levels at the March 15 low of 1.0516 and the 2023 low at 1.0481 seen on January 6.
Occasional bullish attempts, in the meantime, are expected to meet initial hurdle at the August 10 high at 1.1064 prior to the 1.1149 from July 27. If the pair clears the latter, it could alleviate some of the downward pressure and potentially visit the 2023 peak of 1.1275 registered on July 18. Once this region is surpassed, significant resistance levels become less prominent until the 2022 high at 1.1495, which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1500.
Furthermore, the positive outlook for EUR/USD remains valid as long as it remains above the important 200-day SMA.
German economy FAQs
What is the effect of the German Economy on the Euro?
The German economy has a significant impact on the Euro due to its status as the largest economy within the Eurozone. Germany's economic performance, its GDP, employment, and inflation, can greatly influence the overall stability and confidence in the Euro. As Germany's economy strengthens, it can bolster the Euro's value, while the opposite is true if it weakens. Overall, the German economy plays a crucial role in shaping the Euro's strength and perception in global markets.
What is the political role of Germany within the Eurozone?
Germany is the largest economy in the Eurozone and therefore an influential actor in the region. During the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis in 2009-12, Germany was pivotal in setting up various stability funds to bail out debtor countries. It took a leadership role in the implementation of the 'Fiscal Compact' following the crisis – a set of more stringent rules to manage member states’ finances and punish ‘debt sinners’. Germany spearheaded a culture of ‘Financial Stability’ and the German economic model has been widely used as a blueprint for economic growth by fellow Eurozone members.
What are German Bunds?
Bunds are bonds issued by the German government. Like all bonds they pay holders a regular interest payment, or coupon, followed by the full value of the loan, or principal, at maturity. Because Germany has the largest economy in the Eurozone, Bunds are used as a benchmark for other European government bonds. Long-term Bunds are viewed as a solid, risk-free investment as they are backed by the full faith and credit of the German nation. For this reason they are treated as a safe-haven by investors – gaining in value in times of crisis, whilst falling during periods of prosperity.
What are German Bund Yields?
German Bund Yields measure the annual return an investor can expect from holding German government bonds, or Bunds. Like other bonds, Bunds pay holders interest at regular intervals, called the ‘coupon’, followed by the full value of the bond at maturity. Whilst the coupon is fixed, the Yield varies as it takes into account changes in the bond's price, and it is therefore considered a more accurate reflection of return. A decline in the bund's price raises the coupon as a percentage of the loan, resulting in a higher Yield and vice versa for a rise. This explains why Bund Yields move inversely to prices.
What is the Bundesbank?
The Bundesbank is the central bank of Germany. It plays a key role in implementing monetary policy within Germany, and central banks in the region more broadly. Its goal is price stability, or keeping inflation low and predictable. It is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of payment systems in Germany and participates in the oversight of financial institutions. The Bundesbank has a reputation for being conservative, prioritizing the fight against inflation over economic growth. It has been influential in the setup and policy of the European Central Bank (ECB).
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.