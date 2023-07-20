Share:

Euro keeps the trade above 1.1200 against the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe trade with decent gains on Thursday.

Producer Prices in Germany surprised to the upside in June.

US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Index take centre stage.

The Euro (EUR) manages to regain some balance and advance modestly against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, encouraging EUR/USD to regain the area just above the 1.1200 figure against the backdrop of vacillating risk appetite trends.

The recent recovery in the greenback appears somewhat dented and leaves the USD Index (DXY) hovering around the low-100.00s amidst the mild rebound in US yields.

Moving forward, spot is expected to engage in some sort of consolidative range ahead of key meetings by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) next week. Having said that, both central banks are widely anticipated to hike rates by a quarter percentage point, although an incipient divergence between them lies in their plans for the near-term future.

On this, the Fed is perceived as nearing the end of its tightening cycle, while ECB officials have sounded less hawkish recently on the prospects of additional hikes beyond summer.

In the euro docket, Producer Prices in Germany contracted 0.3% MoM in June and rose 0.1% over the last twelve months. In addition, the Current Account surplus in the euro area widened to €9.1 billion in May. Later in the session, the European Commission will publish its flash gauge of Consumer Confidence for July.

In the US, usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due in the first turn, followed by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the CB Leading Index, and Existing Home Sales.

Daily digest market movers: Euro looks to regain upside traction

The EUR extends the rebound from the 1.1170 area against the USD.

Germany’s Producer Prices came in on the strong side in June.

The USD Index clings to gains beyond the 100.00 barrier.

Speculation that the Fed’s July hike could be the last one runs high.

US, German yields attempt a tepid bounce so far.

The PBoC kept lending rates unchanged.

Australian jobs report surprised to the upside in June.

Technical Analysis: Euro faces a minor support around 1.1170

EUR/USD seems to have settled in a consolidative fashion around 1.1200 following recent overbought levels.

The pair printed a new 2023 high at 1.1275 on July 18. Once this level is cleared, there are no resistance levels of significance until the 2022 peak of 1.1495 recorded on February 10.

On the downside, there is a minor support at the weekly low at 1.1174 on Wednesday prior to the psychological 1.1000 mark, all seconded by provisional support at the 55-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages at 1.0896 and 1.0877, respectively, ahead of the July 6 low of 1.0833. The breakdown of this region should meet the next contention area at the key 200-day SMA at 1.0681 prior to the May 31 low of 1.0635. South from here emerges the March 15 low of 1.0516 before the 2023 low of 1.0481 on January 6.

The constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the key 200-day SMA.