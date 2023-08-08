- Euro extends the selling bias vs. the US Dollar on Tuesday.
- Stocks in Europe maintain the negative performance so far.
- EUR/USD approach the 1.0960 zone as USD remains bid.
- The USD Index (DXY) climbs to two-day highs near 102.50.
- Final Inflation figures in Germany matched advanced readings.
The Euro (EUR) continues to exhibit pessimism against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of the week, triggering extra weakness in EUR/USD and forcing the pair to retest the 1.0960 zone on turnaround Tuesday.
The decline in the european currency is further fueled by negative indicators from China, which reveal a notable contraction in both exports and imports during July. This reinforces the belief that the Chinese economy has yet to experience a significant recovery.
Meanwhile, despite a decrease in US yields across the board, the Greenback manages to gather pace and advance to two-day highs around 102.50 when measured by the USD Index (DXY).
Within the European Central Bank's purview, the Consumer Expectation Survey indicates that inflation in the broader euro area is projected to be 2.3% in three years' time, down from 2.5%, and inflation over the next twelve months is expected to be 3.4%, down from 3.9%.
Turning to domestic matters, final inflation figures in Germany align with preliminary readings, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showing a year-on-year increase of 6.2% and a month-on-month increase of 0.3%.
Across the Atlantic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who holds hawkish views, will deliver a speech later in the session. Additionally, the session will see the release of the Balance of Trade results, Wholesale Inventories, the NFIB Business Optimism Index, and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index.
Daily digest market movers: Euro opens the door to extra decline near term
- The EUR retests weekly lows near 1.0960 vs. the USD on Tuesday.
- The USD Index (DXY) looks well bid north of the 102.00 yardstick.
- The risk complex loses further momentum in the first half of the week.
- The ECB’s survey shows dwindling inflation pressures in the next few months.
- Chinese exports and imports contracted more than expected in July.
- CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees no rate hikes by the Fed in H2 2023.
- Speculation that the Fed might have ended its hiking cycle remains steady.
- Investors’ attention remains on the US CPI due on August 11.
Technical Analysis: Euro could slip back to the 1.0920 area
A more substantial recovery in EUR/USD continues to prove elusive at the moment, leading the pair to remain confined within the region below 1.1000.
The breach of the 1.0920 zone, where the monthly low and the interim 55-day and 100-day SMAs intersect, exposes EUR/USD to potential downside, potentially driving it towards the July low of 1.0833 (July 6). This move could precede a descent towards the significant 200-day SMA at 1.0754 ahead of the May low of 1.0635 (May 31). Further downward lies the March trough of 1.0516 (March 15), followed by the 2023 low at 1.0481 (January 6).
On a contrasting note, intermittent bullish attempts might prompt the pair to challenge the weekly pinnacle at 1.1149 (July 27) initially. Surpassing this level could alleviate some of the downward pressure, potentially motivating spot to explore the 2023 peak at 1.1275 (July 18). Once this threshold is surpassed, significant resistance levels become sparse until the 2022 peak at 1.1495 (February 10), closely shadowed by the round milestone of 1.1500.
Moreover, the optimistic perspective on EUR/USD remains intact as long as the pair remains above the pivotal 200-day SMA.
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0950 on firmer US Dollar, cautious mood
EUR/USD has come under renewed selling and heads toward 1.0950 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as investors stay cautious ahead of Thursday's US inflation data release, underpinning the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2750 on US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2750 in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair justifies downbeat UK consumer spending data while the Greenback cheers a risk-off mood heading toward the Chinese and US inflation data releases later this week.
Gold price turns delicate ahead of inflation data
Gold price refreshes its intraday low around $1,930.00 as concerns over Thursday’s CPI data dampen its appeal. The precious metal comes under severe pressure amid strength in the US Dollar as investors hope that the United States inflation could turn out persistent.
TRON’s TRX price could crash more than 16% if Huobi’s insolvency rumors and Justin Sun’s involvement are true
Huobi exchange is the latest crypto platform that has come under the watchful eye of crypto sleuths. Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst, speculated on the social media platform X how Justin Sun could be using the Huobi exchange as his personal piggy bank.
The pre-CPI position squaring effect?
US stocks drifted higher on Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Investors are likely squaring positions ahead of the July CPI and PPI readings later this week.