The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.

Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The Euro is trading higher for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The pair has extended gains ahead of the US session opening, reaching levels right above 1.1065 for the first time since late July, as the US Dollar Index broke below the five-month lows at 101.40. The technical picture remains positive, with price action well above the main SMAs and oscillators still below overbought levels, suggesting the possibility of further appreciation. A confirmation above 1.1065, shifts the bulls' focus toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the third quarter's sell-off, in the vicinity of 1.1100 and the July 27 high, at 1.1145. Supports are the mentioned 1.1000 and 1.0930.

The Euro (EUR) is trading with a positive tone in Wednesday’s early US session following a long Christmas weekend. The pair is has reached the upper range of 1.1000 with investors celebrating the end of the global tightening cycle, which is expected to support economic growth and lessen the risks of a deep recession next year. Data released in the US last week revealed that inflation is ebbing fast. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Prices Index, the Fed´s favorite inflation gauge, declined to its lowest reading in nearly three years. Beyond that, third quarter US Gross Domestic Product was revised down to a 4.9% growth from the same period last year, which was lower than previous estimations of 5.2%. These figures confirm the soft landing rhetoric of lower growth and receding inflation that fuels prospects that the US central bank will start cutting rates in early 2024. This is boosting investors’ appetite for risk and weighing the US Dollar across the board.

