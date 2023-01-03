- US Dollar remains bid even though data showed Manufacturing PMI continues to decelerate.
- The Euro extends its losses spurred by Germany’s inflation edging down.
- The US Dollar Index recovered and reached fresh two-week highs, albeit US Treasury yields dropped.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Neutral biased, likely to find direction on fundamental news.
The Euro (EUR) plunges against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session after hitting a daily high of 1.0683, but it has trimmed some of its earlier losses after reaching a six-week low at around 1.0519. Data released in the United States (US) and the Euro area (EU) showed factory activity weakening on both sides of the pond, though the US Dollar is emerging with the upper hand. Hence, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0558 below its opening price by 0.99%.
US PMI stayed in recessionary reading, ignored by the USD bulls
Wall Street has extended its losses portraying a dampened sentiment. S&P Global revealed that Manufacturing PMI for December in the US was unchanged at 46.2, remaining in contractionary territory. Although data was negative for the US Dollar, the EUR/USD continued to remain in negative territory.
Siân Jones, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, “The manufacturing sector posted a weak performance as 2022 was brought to a close, as output and new orders contracted at sharper rates. Demand for goods dwindled as domestic orders and export sales dropped. Muted demand conditions also led to downward adjustments of stock holdings.”
Germany’s inflation slowed, weakening the Euro
In the Eurozone, its economic calendar witnessed the release of mixed S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs for December, which traders mainly ignored. On Tuesday, inflation in Germany for December, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), decelerated to 8.6% YoY vs. November’s 10% figure and beneath 9% estimates. Concerning the monthly reading, CPI dropped 0.8%.
Meanwhile, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank’s (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, edged lower to 9.6% YoY, from 11.3%, compared to analysts’ estimate of 10.7%.
US Dollar remains strong, albeit US Treasury yields dropped
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar value against a basket of six currencies, climbs close to 1%, at 104.522, and is weighing on the EUR/USD’s fall. Contrarily, the US 10-year Treasury bond yield remains down in the day, trimming its earlier losses, slightly down four bps, at 3.792%, stalling the US Dollar rally.
Ahead of the week, the US economic calendar will feature the ISM Manufacturing PMI for December alongside the US Federal Reserve (Fed) last meeting minutes. On the EU side, the docket will feature S&P Global Services and Composite PMIs for December.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD pair shifted to a neutral biased after dropping below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0582. However, the intersection of two trendlines, nearby Tuesday’s daily low of 1.0519, capped the Euro’s fall, which recovered to the 1.0550s area. Nevertheless, surpassing the 20-day EMA would be difficult, and with fundamental news lurking on Wednesday’s docket, the EUR/USD might seesaw in the near term.
The EUR/USD key resistance levels are 1.0600, followed by the 2020 yearly low of 1.0636 and 1.0700. On the flip side, the EUR/USD first support would be 1.0519, followed by the 1.0500 mark. Break below will expose the 200-day EMA at 1.0428.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battling to retain the 0.6700 threshold
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6687 on Tuesday but managed to regain the 0.6700 level ahead of the close. Bulls are reluctant to give up but the US Dollar's broad strength could see it finally piercing the critical threshold.
EUR/USD comfortable around 1.0560 ahead of FOMC
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its Tuesday’s range, with the Greenback retaining most of its intraday gains. Eyes turn now to the FOMC Meeting Minutes and potential hints on monetary policy.
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls defend the $1,830 price zone
Gold started the day on a strong footing, reaching an intraday high of $1,849.99, last seen in June 2022. The sudden demand for the USD mid-European morning saw the metal retreat sharply from such a level, now trading at around $1,830.
Solana price rallies by 35% to start the near year, will the uptrend last?
Solana price has shown strong bullish price action in recent days. The uptrend looks likely to continue unless the bears alter the narrative based on the factors written below.
And it starts all over again, let the new year begin
Happy New Year… It is a big data week. Oil is now trading in the $80 range – Reuters poll suggests an avg price of $89.30 this year. Gold busts up and thru all trendlines - $1900 is in the line of sight.