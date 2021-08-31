EUR/USD to extend its gains toward the 1.1990/1.2005 zone – Commerzbank

EUR/USD has broken higher from a reversal pattern. The pair now eyes the 1.1909 July high, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
55-DMA at 1.1820 may provoke some near-term consolidation
“EUR/USD has recently closed above its short term downtrend and completed a falling wedge reversal pattern and we now look for gains to the 1.1909 July high and then the 1.1990/1.2005 March high and 200-day ma.”
“Dips should find the previous downtrend at 1.1755 offers near-term support.”
“The pair is currently eroding the 55-day ma at 1.1820, this may provoke some near-term consolidation.
“Initial support is the 1.1704 March low ahead of the 1.1665/64 recent low and the 1.1576 200-week ma.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields lower amid a mixed session. China's slowdown concerns could check the gains in the euro. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.
Gold: Why $1830 continues to lure buyers? Focus on US data
Gold price pullback from the highest levels in about four weeks at $1823 on Monday, as it finished the day at $1810, posting moderate losses on the day. Gold’s hourly chart shows more room to the upside ahead of the US data.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.