EUR/USD tests 100-day SMA support amid continued sell-off in gold

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD drops to 100-day SMA, which acted as strong support in early February. 
  • Gold's sell-off continues with prices hitting the lowest since June 2020.
  • The US dollar draws bids on strong US data and losses in the S&P 500 futures.

Euro and other major currencies are losing ground against the dollar alongside gold's relentless decline.

EUR/USD is now trading at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at 1.2021. The average acted as strong support in early February and fueled a bounce to above 1.22. 

Gold is trading at $1,713 per ounce at press time, the lowest since June, representing a 0.64% drop on the day. Prices are down more than $100 from the high of $1,816 observed on Feb. 23. 

The dollar is likely drawing bids on the back of the upbeat US ISM data released Monday, which showed manufacturing activity increased to a three-year high in February amid a surge in new orders.

Possibly adding to bullish pressures around the greenback are losses in the US stock futures. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading 0.22% lower on the day. 

The EUR/USD bears will likely succeed in establishing a foothold below the 100-day SMA if the risk aversion worsens in Europe and the preliminary Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February prints below estimates, validating the European Central Bank's dovish stance. 

Due at 10:00 GMT, the CPI is expected to show the cost of living in the Eurozone rose 1% year-on-year in February, following January's 0.9% rise. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2027
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2093
Daily SMA50 1.2145
Daily SMA100 1.2028
Daily SMA200 1.1802
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2101
Previous Daily Low 1.2028
Previous Weekly High 1.2243
Previous Weekly Low 1.2065
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2073
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2014
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1984
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1941
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2088
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

