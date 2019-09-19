EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber stuck near weekly highs near 1.1070

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is pressuring the daily and weekly highs as the market is trading near the 1.1074 resistance. 
  • EUR/USD remains trapped in a two-week range looking for direction. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market has been in a range in the last two weeks.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading between the 100 and 200 SMA, suggesting a ranging market in the medium term. The spot is challenging the 1.1074 resistance. A break above this level is necessary for bulls to reach 1.1120 and 1.1150 resistance to the upside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is hanging near the daily and weekly highs still trapped in a broader range. The market might remain stuck near those levels for the remainder of the New York session if contained below the 1.1074 resistance.  Support on the way down is seen at the 1.1035, 1.1000 and 1.0965 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1069
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.1029
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1047
Daily SMA50 1.1119
Daily SMA100 1.118
Daily SMA200 1.1256
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1075
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1037
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0978
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0943
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1126

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

