EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber capped below 1.1090 resistance in the New York session

EUR/USD is on the back foot near 2-week lows.

The levels to beat for sellers are the 1.1067 and 1.1027 supports.

EUR/USD daily chart

On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro is under pressure at 2-week lows.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The Fiber is trading below the 1.1090 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Sellers need a break below 1.1067 (last week low) to reach 1.1027 and the 1.0970 level to the downside.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistance can be seen at the 1.1090, 1.1107 and 1.1132 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels