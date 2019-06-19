EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rises near 1.1257 resistance on dovish Fed message

- EUR/USD rises to new weekly highs almost reaching 1.1257 resistance.
- If 1.1257 resistance is broken the next main bull target can be seen at 1.1344.
The US Dollar is weakening across the board as the Fed is hinting at cutting rates.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200 simple moving average (DSMA). The market trades above the 1.1200 figure its 50 SMA still trapped in the range of the last 3 days.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market broke above 1.1240 and almost reached 1.1257 (Monthly Pivot Point R1).
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The level to beat for bulls become 1.1257 to get to 1.1268 which seems the last bastion of resistance before 1.1344 (previous week high and monthly Pivot Point Resistance 2), according to the Technical Confluence Indicator. Support levels are seen at 1.1220 and 1.1190.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1246
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.1194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1224
|Daily SMA50
|1.1218
|Daily SMA100
|1.1267
|Daily SMA200
|1.1357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1244
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1181
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
