EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading just above the 1.1020 level as the New York session comes to an end.
  • The key level to beat for bears is the 1.0996 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the euro/dollar currency pair is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday, the market climbed above the 1.1020 resistance. 
 

 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is correcting the recent losses above the November lows while staying under selling pressure below its main SMAs. 
 
The key support to break for sellers is likely located near the 1.0996 level near the current monthly low. If bears can break this level, the market could decline towards the 1.0969 and 1.0910 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above the 1.1020 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs, suggesting that the market is correcting up. A daily close above the 1.1035/1.1049 resistance zone could question the bear case in the near term.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1021
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1011
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1068
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1085
Daily SMA200 1.1172
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1034
Previous Daily Low 1.1003
Previous Weekly High 1.1098
Previous Weekly Low 1.1014
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1015
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1022
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1058

 

 

